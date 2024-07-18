Baldur’s Gate 3 player figures out how to permanently ditch Ascended Astarion

One Baldur’s Gate 3 player found a unique way to rid themselves of a particularly intolerable Ascended vampire: selling him to a monster hunter.

Astarion is a snarky vampire spawn with a vendetta against his master, Cazador. In your playthrough, you can choose to help him remain a humble (and somewhat tolerable) vampire spawn or aid him in ascending to become a Vampire Lord.

The catch is that Ascension requires the sacrifice of 7,007 souls, including Astarion’s vampire spawn siblings, to eternal damnation. That’s a hard pill for many to swallow, even for those doing an evil run.

One bold player took the plunge and helped Astarion ascend, only to regret it instantly. In a Reddit post, they shared, “I killed him. I didn’t like his dialogues after ascension…when I met Gur I just agreed with them to get rid of him. So, he is gone for good and cannot be revived.”

The decision to permanently erase Ascended Astarion by handing him over to the monster hunter has stirred up quite a reaction from the BG3 community. “What did you expect, honestly?” one player chided.

“Sorry you killed 7000 people and then you decided to make a moral choice?” another added.

The general sentiment seems to be this: You made your bed, now lie in it – with a Vampire Lord ready to bite.

Players argue that not helping Astarion ascend is the kinder choice, even if it goes against his wishes.

“Spend any amount of time with him in-game and you see he’s very much against slavery,” a player explained. “The ascension mainly seems to appeal to him beforehand because of freedom from Cazador and the limitations that come with being a vampire spawn.”

Baldur’s Gate 3 continues to shine thanks to game design that promotes player creativity and a story that poses moral quandaries. It seems the community will never run out of weird paths to explore, heads to kick around, and excuses for their violent decisions.