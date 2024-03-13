Baldur’s Gate 3 player explains why you should never examine characters

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player making their way through Act 2 discovered that examining certain characters can actually spoil a major part of the game’s story.

Act 2 is where the narrative of Baldur’s Gate 3 really gets going. Once you enter the shadow-cursed lands and head to Moonrise Towers, some big questions start getting answered, like the real power behind the Absolute.

The core of Act 2’s part of the story focuses on Ketheric Thorm, one of the Dead Three and by far the biggest threat you’ve faced up until now. He serves as the act’s final boss, and the narrative of Act 2 mostly focuses on you finding out how to stop his immortality.

Players who are doing repeat playthroughs (or who just restarted the game without finishing Act 3) will of course know that the Nightsong, the legendary weapon you were searching for in Act 1, was actually Dame Aylin, and the source of Ketheric’s immortality. But if you didn’t know this, there’s a chance you could get the whole thing spoiled for you.

Baldur’s Gate 3 player describes how examining characters can ruin the story

One player on the Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit noted that “examining characters can spoil the story” while highlighting a screenshot of Ketheric in the main chapel area of Moonrise Towers.

Like most things in Baldur’s Gate 3, this screen is incredibly detailed, and it even shows the details of why he is immortal.

The status clearly reads: “Ketheric is immune to all damage while he has the Nightsong imprisoned”, explicitly stating that not only is the Nightsong a person, but that they are why Ketheric can’t be killed.

Another player said a similar thing happened with Wyll’s storyline in Act 2, which involves rescuing Mizora from the Absolute base underneath Moonrise.

“On my first run I forgot to free “Zariel’s Agent” before approaching the Ketheric boss fight,” they said. “The narrator is straight up like “You didn’t free Mizora, Wyll will die, u sure?” And that’s how I found out that it was her”

