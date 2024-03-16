Baldur’s Gate 3 player explains why unlikely Astarion ending is his worst

Baldur’s Gate 3 players have highlighted one of the more unlikely endings to the game as the worst possible for him, and it’s the one that requires the least amount of effort.

By now, it’s pretty clear that Astarion is one of the most popular companions in Baldur’s Gate 3. After Neil Newbon picked up an award for best performance at the Game Awards last year, his place as the most recognisable character in the game is well cemented.

A massive part of his popularity (outside of voice acting, style and romantic potential) is his story, which reaches its peak during the confrontation with Cazador in Act 3. From there, players have to decide if they’ll let him ascend, or keep him tethered to reality, but relegated to being a spawn forever.

The conventional wisdom is that ascended Astarion is actually the worst outcome, as he becomes more cruel and callous, even if he does get his reflection back. He gives into his insecurities and lust for control, rather than overcoming them, and for many players, it hurts to see that happen.

However, some players believe it might actually be worse for Astarion if they never do his quest in the first place.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players debate the worst possible ending for Astarion

One player posed the question on the Baldur’s Gate subreddit, saying: “I want to start a tav in which I turn everyone into their worst possible self, so for example ascended Astarion, he’s alive but I’d consider it one of his “bad endings”. So which ending for each character would you say is the worst outcome for them?”

The top reply said: “The worst ending for Astarion has to be where you don’t do his quest at all, it’s heartbreaking to hear him beg you to kill Cazador at the epilogue party and see how scared he is.”

Many other players agreed, with one comment saying: “I don’t think I want to do that ever but I also want to see it out of morbid curiosity”.

It’s not the only time a companion will react like this if you don’t do their quest. If you leave Act 2 without helping Halsin lift the shadow curse, he’ll mope around in the departing cutscene. However, it hits different when it’s happening to Astarion.