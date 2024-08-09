Baldur’s Gate 3 player explains best method to create the perfect Guardian

After spending hours in the character creation menu with your Tav, creating a Guardian can be taxing. However, one fan has figured out an ingenious way to circumnavigate the struggle with hilarious results.

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player managed to find the best and most hilarious method for Guardian creation. Fans are no strangers to interesting and funny Guardian designs, but this one may take the gold medal.

In a post on the Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit, a player explained that after a suggestion from someone else online, they have continued to make their Guardian a carbon copy of their Tav – with the addition of a mustache.

In writing, it may not sound that funny. But as soon as you view the images provided by the poster, you start to understand why this would make for an amusing playthrough.

This player selected a red-skinned Tiefling, whose Guardian was a mirror version of them. The only difference was the handlebar mustache, which made it difficult to take them seriously.

The replies to this post then talked about their methods of Guardian creation. One fan admitted that they made their Guardian “an exact copy of my first character but aged many years.”

This would not only be funny to look at, but the player could make up a story reason behind their Guardian being an elderly version of their Tav.

Another reply explained how they made their Guardians look overly unsubtle with “Purple Scales/Skin, purple eyes, purple hair, purple tentacle tattoos, the works.” Why blend in when you could stand out?

Apart from sharing Guardian stories, others loved the concept and wanted to replicate it for themselves. One commenter also stated that it looked like the Guardian was mocking their Tav with the mustache.

The main takeaway for players was to make your Guardian as serious or silly-looking as you’d like. Baldur’s Gate 3 leaves the customization of most situations in the fans’ hands, and the results are just as unique and fun as every player jumping into the game.