Baldur’s Gate 3 player discovers the most “evil” choice isn’t even a Dark Urge option

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player discovered that the most “evil” choice isn’t even a Dark Urge exclusive. It turns out that any Tav can string together actions the community believes would shock Bhaal.

The Dark Urge in Baldur’s Gate 3 lets players explore violent compulsions. These include gruesome acts like murdering a particular bard overnight. That said, you don’t need to choose a Dark Urge character to make “evil” choices.

In a Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit thread, one player asked the community to share their favorite non-Dark Urge evil choices. The most upvoted response stunned everyone.

Article continues after ad

This player detailed a horrifying sequence: “Release Nightsong, romance Shadowheart, save her parent, discuss a dream future with her, chat with her parents, then kill them in front of her.”

Baldur’s Gate 3, NexusMods, TashaWeeds

The Baldur’s Gate 3 community was shaken. Reactions poured in quickly.

One player exclaimed, “Calm down, Satan!” capturing the shock and horror of the rest of the playerbase. Another added, “Jesus Christ, bro answered the question and shook a relatively dark community.”

Article continues after ad

When discussing how the gods would react to this act of torture, players agreed that not even Bhaal, the Lord of Murder, would approve of this act.

Article continues after ad

As obscure as it sounds, Larian actually prepared dialogue for this scenario. “I did it at camp,” one player confessed. “She screams about how she just saved her parents and now you killed them, and attacks you.”

The Baldur’s Gate 3 community doesn’t shy away from exploring grim scenarios. One Baldur’s Gate 3 player discovered you can play fetch with a certain companion’s severed head.

Another decided to ascend Astarion, only to immediately regret it and kill him – after sacrificing 7007 souls in the ritual.

Article continues after ad

With Patch 7 on the horizon, Baldur’s Gate 3 continues to expand on evil endings. In a sneak peek, Larian revealed that the improved evil endings will bring “even darker conclusions to your most sinister playthroughs.”