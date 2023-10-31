Baldur’s Gate 3 player discovers key NPC feature after 4 playthroughs

Despite heaps of time sunk into Baldur’s Gate 3, one player has come to an agonizingly late conclusion about one of the game’s NPCs.

In Baldur’s Gate 3, there are a whole host of interesting characters you can recruit to your party, both on a permanent and temporary basis. While another member of the camp can bring some extra firepower to your crew, it means you also have another companion to worry about while playing the game.

Article continues after ad

The Scroll of Revivify doesn’t work on NPCs or partial camp members. Withers can’t help you out in this regard either. So, while you might play a little more recklessly with your permanent party members, any additional allies should be treated with care if you’d like to keep them around. However, as one player explained on the Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit, there are exceptions to this rule.

Article continues after ad

Larian Studios Dame Aylin has a secret.

Baldur’s Gate 3 player learns Dame Aylin’s secret

After recruiting Dame Aylin as a partial camp member, the player said they exhibited the utmost degree of caution in battles to avoid her dying. This is a process that likely involved plenty of headaches and at least a smidge of save scumming.

Article continues after ad

Spoiler alert regarding Dame Aylin!

It wasn’t until their fourth playthrough of Baldur’s Gate 3 that the player came to the realization that as a demi-god, Aylin— save for a select few circumstances — can’t actually die. In canon, worshippers of Shar ‘killed’ Aylin over and over as part of their justiciar initiation. So, she’s not likely to be permanently felled by any of the enemies you come across in your travels.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The player’s delayed realization has led to some playful ribbing from others in the community: “The immortal daughter of a god, who is enslaved to give Ketheric immortality, and who Lorrokoan wants to capture for the same reason, is in fact immortal.”

Article continues after ad

Looking on the bright side, their unfortunate situation served as a useful reminder for players to use ‘Examine’ on enemies and allies to check features like statuses, resistances, weaknesses, and move sets. Regrettably, this is a mechanic that players admit to forgetting about all too often: “I suffered many headaches that would’ve been prevented had I only used Examine first.”

Article continues after ad

Take these two lessons of the day, Baldur’s Gate 3 players: remember to use Examine and immortal demi-gods, are in fact, immortal.