Baldur’s Gate 3 player discovers horrifying secret when talking to bed 

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player has found a scary secret dialogue option in Baldur’s Gate 3, through using the Speak with Dead spell on a bed.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is filled with conversations that most players won’t witness. Many of the NPCs will have unique interactions based on the player character’s race or in response to an action the player took hours earlier in the game.

The developers upped the ante by adding spells that let you communicate with animals and the dead. This means that every stray cat and long-forgotten corpse can have something to say, so long as you take the time to engage with them.

Not all of the characters have pleasant things to say, however, as the Forgotten Realms can be a scary place filled with death and despair. Sometimes, talking to a hidden NPC will only lead to heartbreak.

Yurgir’s bed in BG3 has a terrible secret

A Twitter user named baldursfeyre made a terrifying discovery when they cast the Speak with Dead spell on Yurgir’s bed. Yurgir is a devil with a bed composed of corpses. This resulted in a strange conversation with the bed.

In short, the bed is composed of followers of Shar, who were slain by devils in the past and had their bodies fused into the horrifying piece of furniture. As such, they talk in a Borg-like fashion, acting as one combined entity.

“Just when I think I’ve heard all that this game has to offer, something else comes along that makes me realize just how massive it is,” one user commented, while another said, “The way I’ve played this game almost 4 times and I still manage to learn new stuff about it is insane.”

It’s easy to miss that Yurgir’s bed can be spoken to with magic, as it’s in an area with a particularly difficult boss fight. Most players likely never spend much time thinking about it as they’re busy healing and looting enemy corpses.

For those who do think of using magic to communicate with the bed, they’ll uncover a fearful glimpse into the horrors that occurred before the party’s arrival and of the dark deeds that occur in Shar’s holdings.