Baldur’s Gate 3 player discovers hidden Pokemon reference in book

A Baldur’s Gate 3 fan found a subtle reference to one of the starter Pokemon from Gold & Silver in a random book uncovered in Act II.

It’s understandable that most players wouldn’t bother to read the many books, notes, and scrolls found in Baldur’s Gate 3, as they contain a lot of text, not all of which is relevant to the story. It’s in these books where the developers hid a lot of funny messages, such as a prayer to avoid bad dice rolls,

But Baldur’s Gate 3 has numerous references to different media franchises, some more obvious than others.

Some of the references in Baldur’s Gate 3 are on the nose, like the cabbage merchant who references Avatar: The Last Airbender. But one fan has uncovered a Pokemon reference at the game’s mid-point, potentially hinting at a developer’s favorite ‘mon.

A Baldur’s Gate 3 Fan Has Found A Pokemon Gold & Silver Reference In A Note

Reddit user hagbound discusses on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit, as a book in Act II features an iconic Pokemon name buried in a list of NPCs that the player can encounter in the House of Healing.

It’s very easy to miss, but those who read all the documents in the game can find this nod to a certain Pokemon, Cyndaquil.

The book lists a singer named Sinda who uses a quill. This is a clear nod to Cyndaquil, the Fire-type starter from Pokemon Gold & Silver, which has appeared in many games since. Cyndaquil later appeared as a starter in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, as its final evolution tied into the game’s ancient Japanese theme.

Sister Sinda is one of the undead nurses that Tav and their allies can meet in the House of Healing, as the evil magic of Malus Thorm has transformed them. She mostly sits at the front desk and accuses the party of looking ill, making her more of a Nurse Joy than a Cyndaquil.

The book in Baldur’s Gate 3 has another name that could be a reference, as there is a nurse called Geanne Marbles. This could be a shoutout to Youtuber Jenna Marbles, who retired from the platform in 2020. Geanne fights alongside Malus Thorm, so players will likely have to defeat her on their journey through Act II.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a massive game, with fans still discovering secrets months after its release. There are undoubtedly still easter eggs and references that haven’t been found yet, with more that could be added in future updates, so there might be more Pokemon nods buried deep in the Forgotten Realms, just waiting to be uncovered.