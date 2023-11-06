Baldur’s Gate 3 player discovers disturbing owlbear detail

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player learned an unsettling nature fact from a conversation with the owlbear cub.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a game that rewards players for exploration and experimentation, often with further information on its world and characters.

However, sometimes when information is the reward, you may be better off without it. There are plenty of dark and disturbing details waiting to be uncovered along the Sword Coast – such as the disgusting way the villainous Orin was conceived.

One player uncovered another upsetting detail after speaking to the owlbear cub that can be saved in Act 1.

Baldur’s Gate 3’s owlbear ate its own young

Reddit user Pekodes shared a screenshot of the conversation their Tav had with the owlbear cub. After telling the player that they like their Camp, the cub says that the dog Scratch reminds them of their big brother.

When asked about their older sibling, the cub reveals his dark fate: He was eaten by his mother.

Of course, nature can be cruel, and cannibalism isn’t entirely unusual among animals. Many species even eat their own young, just like the owlbear here.

This isn’t even the only example of owlbear cannibalism in Baldur’s Gate 3. If you kill the owlbear in Act 1, that same cub you can adopt will get hungry and eat their own mother – perhaps in part as an act of revenge for their big brother.

It’s not a super surprising detail given all we know about owlbears. Still, knowing the mama owlbear ate her son may help convince those torn between killing her and adding the cub to their Camp to make the right decision.

