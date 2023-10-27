Baldur’s Gate 3 player discovers disturbing headless Karlach glitch

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player has found a way to bring Karlach back from the grave after being decapitated by using a glitch, but she continues to move around without a head on her shoulders.

In Baldur’s Gate 3, the player will be tasked with slaying Karlach, as a group of paladins claim she is a devil.

Players have the option of siding with Karlach, as the paladins are actually cultists who serve Zariel, one of the rulers of Hell. Once the cultists are dealt with, Karlach can join the party.

However, the players might believe that the cultists are actually paladins, and seeing as Karlach resembles a devil, they might decide to kill her without inquiring further. If the player goes this route, they must remove Karlach’s head and bring it to the paladins as proof of victory.

Larian Studios

A Baldur’s Gate 3 glitch lets Karlach return after having her head removed

Baldur’s Gate 3 has a creepy glitch where it’s possible to revive Karlach after she has been killed and had her head removed as a trophy. Luckily, most players are unlikely to encounter it during a regular playthrough, as it involves a specific set of actions to pull off.

A user on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit named CoolPork has unveiled a way of keeping Karlach alive after her death, but she’s missing her head.

This means she’ll run around with nothing above the neck, with the game not registering the change as fatal.

To perform this terrifying Baldur’s Gate 3 glitch, the player needs to kill Karlach and examine her body, bringing up the dialogue scene where they gain the option to remove her head. Then, switch to another party member and use a Revivify scroll on Karlach’s body, bringing her back to life, even though the protagonist is still in the cutscene.

Switch back to the protagonist and select the option to remove Karlach’s head. A grisly cutscene will play, showing the main character performing the dark deed. When the cutscene ends, however, Karlach will be alive, except her head is missing.

While this glitch might seem like it will only exist for one cutscene, the video shows that’s not the case. A headless Karlach is shown hanging out in the camp, dancing on the spot in her idle animation, without a care in the world.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has no shortage of bugs, but some of them have proven to be amusing and even helpful at times. If a player wants to pursue Baldur’s Gate 3’s Dark Urge origin route, then keeping a headless Karlach in the party is definitely a way of staying in character, especially for those who want to serve the God of Murder in the later hours of the game.