Baldur’s Gate 3 player discovers dire repercussions of stealing Halsin’s clothes

One Baldur’s Gate 3 player got more than they bargained for after knocking out Halsin and taking his clothes in Act 1.

It’s well-documented now that Baldur’s Gate 3 is among the steamiest games of all time. The game’s romances and sex scenes – especially the infamous bear one – have been widely discussed, and there’s even a speedrun category dedicated to taking a companion to bed as quickly as possible.

However, despite nudity being a well-known (optional) part of the game, players are still being surprised by unexpected instances of characters in the buff.

Article continues after ad

One player in particular got quite a shock when they took a potential companion’s clothes early on only for him to never get dressed again.

Article continues after ad

Larian Studio

Stealing Halsin’s clothes in Act 1 leaves him naked for the rest of the game

Reddit user feral-cat-gremlin shared the mishap that occurred during their evil run of Baldur’s Gate 3.

After knocking out Halsin in Act 1, the player stole his belongings, including his underwear. Not expecting him to end up naked, they returned his clothing, but he remained undressed.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

What makes this story more ridiculous is that Halsin never seems to get dressed again. In addition to showing up at the druid camp the next day in the nude, he appeared much later in the game at Moonrise Tower still not wearing a thing.

Article continues after ad

As feral-cat-gremlin notes, Halsin being naked undercut what is a pretty sad scene for his character.

Article continues after ad

Perhaps Halsin keeping his clothes off shouldn’t be too surprising considering that he is a druid. As many in the comments have joked, he may simply be embracing nature.

Astarion does joke in the game that Halsin would try to outlaw clothing if he could, so this is the logical conclusion.

If you liked this, be sure to check out the rest of our Baldur’s Gate 3 coverage, which includes the latest news, guides, and much more.