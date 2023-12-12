Baldur’s Gate 3 player discovers bizarre way to take down the hag

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player found a strange way of beating the hag fight in Act 1 which involves running to an area where she can’t use any proper attacks.

The hag is a strange encounter early on in Baldur’s Gate 3’s first act. She’s quite a strong enemy for the point in the game that you can meet her, which can make it a very difficult fight if you don’t know what you’re doing.

Of course, like many other fights in the game, you can negate it if you are clever with the dialogue options, but most players probably don’t want to donate an entire eyeball to her.

However, one player managed to find a different way to navigate the fight, by making her chase them to a different part of the map.

Baldur’s Gate 3 player uncovers bizarre hag interaction

One player on the Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit described their bizarre interaction with the hag, saying that she lost all her strength when she was lured away from the swamp.

They said: “I decided to steal something cause why not. Well, she does the normal thing and accuses you. Except I ran away…and kept running…and she kept chasing. So I led her all the way to the blighted village and attacked her.

“Turns out, if you fight her there, all she can do is cast vicious mockery, attack with her claws, and run away, triggering reactions. Good luck with that while I hit you twice every turn.”

It’s just a shame this doesn’t work with every other boss fight in the game.

It's just a shame this doesn't work with every other boss fight in the game.