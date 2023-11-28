Baldur’s Gate 3 player discovers adorable Minthara love notes

Don’t let those sad eyes fool you, this grey girly is kind of a monster.

While “sweet” and “wholesome” are not words usually associated with Minthara, one Baldur’s Gate 3 player has found an adorable Easter egg related to the drow companion.

Baldur’s Gate 3‘s Minthara is quite unique among the game’s companions. While all of the major characters have their flaws and gray morality, Minthara is the only one the game considers truly evil.

Loopholes aside, you have to do some pretty despicable things to recruit the Drow Paladin, and you’ll miss out on quite a bit of content if she joins the party.

However, a Baldur’s Gate 3 fan has uncovered a Minthara secret in Act 1 that’s pretty adorable – and surprisingly wholesome.

One Baldur’s Gate 3 goblin has a sweet crush on Minthara

As pointed out by Twitter user SongbirdN7, there are some adorable love notes to Minthara hidden in the goblin camp. In them, the writer attempts to express their love for the Paladin while also trying to determine what metaphors and compliments are appropriate for a drow.

Further inspection reveals the author is Klagga, who can be found by the roasting spit. If you use Detect Thoughts on him, you’ll learn he secretly loves poetry but doesn’t want the other goblins to find out.

On top of being weirdly cute, the notes themselves are pretty funny. Klagga may love poetry, but it’s pretty obvious he’s used to wooing other goblins. He laments that Minthara “ain’t got any scabs or boils” to compliment and assumes drow enjoy being compared to mushrooms.

Klagga also considers sending her “some bit of people wot I killed” which, since this is Minthara we’re talking about, might actually help him.

The love notes are a small detail, but a cute one that shows just how important Minthara is to the goblins.

