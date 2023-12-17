Baldur’s Gate 3 player disappointed by Act 1 Nautiloid interaction

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player was disappointed when their obsession with loot failed to pay off at what would have been a great moment of role-playing.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has received widespread critical acclaim for its narrative and systems, which both contribute towards making the player feel like the world is adapting to their choices.

One of the main ways players will interact with these role-playing opportunities is in dialogue with other characters, usually NPCs. Whether it’s based on your class, your background, or an action you took several Acts ago, there’s usually something unique you can say depending on the decisions you’ve taken previously.

Which is why one player, speaking to an NPC in Act 1, was disappointed that their decision to constantly loot everything didn’t pay off with an opportunity to unlock some unique dialogue about the Nautiloid at the beginning of the game.

Baldur’s Gate 3 player wishes being a loot goblin would pay off

In a post on the Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit, one player wrote about their dialogue with an NPC in Act 1’s Underdark, saying: “So in the Nautiloid, in the room where you meet us, there are several Ilithid Rune Slates, one of which contains Nautiloid schematics. Me being the loot goblin I am, I took every Rune Slate along with everything that wasn’t nailed down, and stashed most of it in camp as soon as I could.

“Fast forward to the Underdark and I meet Omeluum, who is offering a magic ring in exchange for information on the Nautiloid, and I think “Oh wait, I’ve got some actual SCHEMATICS for you, lemme get them.” Only, after retrieving them and coming back, I found there’s no option to give Omeluum the schematics.

“It would’ve been nice to give my boy exactly what he wanted rather than being put through a skill check.”

For more news and updates on Baldur's Gate 3, check out the players who aren't sure if the Emperor's actions are morally right or not.