Baldur’s Gate 3 player defies gravity with colossal sky throne

Baldur’s Gate 3’s world is home to all kinds of magic, including spells that can rule over gravity. This could be why one player was able to build a horrifying leaning tower of crates with a chair on top, as its very existence defines nature.

One aspect of BG3 that fans adore is the sheer number of ways you can solve problems. The game accounts for all kinds of mischief on the player’s part, such as filling the Goblin Camp with explosives and lighting them up.

Baldur’s Gate players also love manipulating the environment as much as possible, including corpses and crates. When it comes to boxes, one player on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit managed to perform an incredible feat by stacking a shocking number of them on top of each other and sticking a throne at the peak.

“Tactical thermonuclear Druid owlbear launch platform,” one player joked, referring to the overpowered owlbear aerial attack, which can deal over 800 hit points worth of damage.

One player asked “How do you get up there? More than 3 boxes and I can’t reach.” Another player answered, “Place them with enough space between that the player can move.”

When asked about the box limit, the OP responded, “It is possible to go a bit higher, but at one point the game goes to a loading screen. I think it wants to load another area, but due to the fact nothing is there it loads forever.

“Fun fact: destroying the box below and making the player fall will fix the infinite loading screen as you fall back to the intended area.”

There’s a lot of scope for messing with the world of Baldur’s Gate 3, but there’s only so far you can go without using mods. The game already struggles on some computers (especially the titular city) and throwing lots of junk on the screen will slow things down.

Despite this, being able to create a massive structure that wouldn’t look out of place in Minecraft is still a huge achievement, even if all it does is let you take a cool picture and survey your domain before gravity catches up with you.