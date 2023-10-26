Baldur’s Gate 3 player creates a Monk that travels at blinding speed… sort of

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player has found the ultimate combination of movement buffs to craft a lightning-fast Monk. It’s unfortunate nobody told the Monk that.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players are constantly finding genius ways to twist its D&D-inspired rules to their favor. We’ve seen crafty players use gold for OHKOs and combine spells for Owlbear nukes.

Usually, this involves a bit of math and a ton of prep time stacking various buffs. It’s how we get things like a 5,000-pound mega-Karlach.

This time, YouTuber Chris Reven has managed to create a Monk build that can walk 800 feet in under 10 seconds… technically. We’ll explain why it doesn’t look as fast as it actually is in Baldur’s Gate 3.

The reason we see what looks like a Monk walking at normal speed is because of how Baldur’s Gate 3’s turn-based action system works. Each action takes place in the span of 6 seconds of game-world time so when the Monk manages 880 feet in a single action, it’s technically walking at more than 100 miles per hour.

Here’s how Reven pulled it off. Firstly race and class buffs from being a Wood Elf and a Monk give them an extra 20 movement and their near-nakedness gives them 10 for a base total of 60.

The Crusher’s Ring and the Longstrider buff bring their total movement to 80 before they start applying a ridiculous concoction of buffs. First Haste raises their movement to 120 before multiple doubling effects from Step of the Wind, Two more Dashes, and Boots of Speed lands them at 880.

All this in a single action causes them to be able to cross an entire zone of Baldur’s Gate 3 in a single turn. If only someone could mod in speed lines to make it look as impressive as it is on paper.

Larian Studios Forgoing armor and a shield will also grant a movement buff in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Of course, there isn’t really a useful reason to buff your movement to this degree but Reven did explain this experiment was a ‘just for the fun of it’ type of deal. Shockingly, they think they can push it even further with certain armor buffs.

If you’re after some more practical tips for Baldur’s Gate 3, try checking out our massive list of guides for the game.

