Baldur’s Gate 3 player considers break-up after fiancé kills a companion

It took one beloved Baldur’s Gate 3 companion’s murder at the hands of a player’s fiancé for them to consider calling off the wedding.

While the Reddit post was written sarcastically, the devastation the fan felt after the fiancé decided to kill Karlach remained. It began with the player explaining how the couple loves Dungeons & Dragons, so the poster introduced their fiancé to Baldur’s Gate 3.

The first shock was their partner slaughtering Kagha, Halsin’s second in command at the Druid Grove. Though an antagonist figure to good-natured players, the player was still shocked at their fiancé’s brutal decision.

After the fiancé turned down the suggestion of reloading an old save due to him seeing it as “cheating,” the couple played Baldur’s Gate 3 again another day.

Confused about where they were, they asked him what happened, leading the fiancé to explain he had played some of the game without them. It was all fine until they arrived at Risen Road where you first meet Karlach.

Instead of meeting Karlach, though, the poster shared that he had already killed her. Although players are given a quest to slay a devil, you soon find out that Karlach is a tiefling with no bad intentions.

They ended the post by saying they “put the controller down, and left the room to get ready for bed.” Despite the fiancé’s confusion, they couldn’t believe what their fiancé had done to Karlach.

Fans in the replies joked about how the partner seemed “built for following orders and not having any critical thought.” In his defense, the original poster explained that it was his first time playing an RPG.

Other comments reassured the player that you wouldn’t be able to recruit Karlach anyway after defeating Kagha, as that led to not saving the Druid Grove. Karlach would disapprove and refuse to join the party anyway.

The love that fans have for Baldur’s Gate 3’s companions is incredibly strong, and this post exemplifies how much these characters mean to many players.