Baldur’s Gate 3 player can’t even beat the Nautiloid in Honour Mode

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player has perfectly demonstrated how difficult the game’s new Honour mode is, because they can’t get past the first area.

The Nautiloid ship is the first area you’ll be moving through in Baldur’s Gate 3, and it essentially acts as a tutorial for decision-making and combat. It’s also one of the easiest sections of the game; the hardest enemies you’ll face are probably just imps.

However, Honour mode cranks up the difficulty significantly,y and to make matters worse, if your party falls, there’s no coming back. You’ll have to start again from the beginning of the game, so you’d better get used to seeing the inside of a mind flayer ship.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

One player in particular has spent quite a bit of time there, because they can’t seem to get past this opening stage of the game.

Baldur’s Gate 3 player demonstrates how difficult Honour Mode is

In a post on the Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit, one player described their earnest attempts to get through the game on Honour Mode.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

They said that “So far Honor mode has shown me I am not a bright player,” claiming that the game was so difficult that they had not managed to get past the opening rooms of the game in several attempts.

Article continues after ad

Methods of death included messing with the tadpole pool in the literal first room of the game, trying to get the burning sword from the devil the mind flayer is fighting, and losing to the wounded flayer trapped in the ship wreckage.

Article continues after ad

Let’s hope they make it a bit further next run.

For more news and updates on Baldur’s Gate 3, check out this strange reason why you should start a fight with Minthara. Immediately.