Baldur’s Gate 3 player brute forces game’s puzzles with pure violence

Baldur’s Gate 3 players have figured out a way to skip some of the game’s puzzles with devious violence.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has dominated the role-playing gaming scene, still maintaining a strong presence on Steam charts, largely due to players still being able to find new ways to navigate their way through the game and enjoying subsequent playthroughs just as much as their first.

Players have had to adapt to changes to the game made by Larian Studios to the game, like the nerf to romance made to the game, but that hasn’t stopped players from completing Baldur’s Gate 3 in the way that they want to.

For one player, the puzzles in Baldur’s Gate 3 became too much to handle, and fully embraced the Barbarian mindset and resorted to violence to bypass many of the game’s puzzles.

Barbarian player overcomes puzzles with brute force

In a post, one Baldur’s Gate 3 fan laid the details of how they managed to brute force their way through challenges, after finding that they just couldn’t be “bothered” to do them: “screw the puzzle, VIOLENCE.”

The Baldur’s Gate 3 community loved the player’s headstrong attitude to some of the game challenges, like just straight-up grabbing the Blood of Lathander instead of “removing it safely,” and shared some of their own cunning ways to skip the puzzles.

“Instead of solving the bank vault puzzle, you can throw water on the floor and zap it,” shared one player who was also sick of methodically working through the puzzles.

The community was all for these “simple solutions,” as one fan was overjoyed to find these brutal skips:” You can WHAT. I gotta try that next time around, I HATE that puzzle.”

However, even the most tough and brutal Barbarians aren’t immune to the savage hag Auntie Ethel who is loved, and partly hated, by the Baldur’s Gate 3 community for her tailored insults that she has waiting for every single companion.

