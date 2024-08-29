Baldur’s Gate 3 player brings LoL champs to life with “gorgeous” recreations

League of Legends champions have been brought to life in Baldur’s Gate 3 after one player utilized their modded character creation menu to craft “gorgeous” recreations of the MOBA’s roster.

If there’s one thing that Baldur’s Gate 3 lets you do well, it lets you play however you want. The game has so many different options and ways to play, so much so that each playthrough is never the same. You can choose to be a stalwart Paladin, spreading justice throughout the land, or a raging Barbarian who beheads all who stand before them.

Part of this immersion comes from the game’s ridiculously in-depth character creation, one that truly lets you make just about whatever comes to mind to throw into Faerun. This had been even further enhanced by the game’s modding community, who have strived to add even more features to the already huge game.

Now, one Baldur’s Gate 3 player has taken it upon themselves to craft “gorgeous” recreations of League of Legends champions, stunning their audience.

As revealed on X, when user rainy’s internet had gone out, they hopped onto Baldur’s Gate to entertain themselves. They decided to spend time delicately crafting characters from Riot’s popular MOBA. These included several champions like Soraka, Morgana, Lux, Akali, and Aurora.

Many look like the champions who hopped over to Larian Studio’s RPG.

Rainy even ported over characters like Alune, who is yet to be officially released as a champion but is heavily referred to in the lore.

Of course, the main drawback for these neat features is that they are a result of mods, which isn’t a bad thing, but it might require some pretty hefty downloads and space on your PC if you want your Tav to look like Aphelios.

Rainy has yet to release the entire list of the mods that they used for this magnificent project but has indicated that it did take up quite a fair bit of space on their PC. However, they did say they would make an organized list of mods soon, we’ll update you here when that happens.

The creator also showcased a list of who they had plans for next, with Zeri, Qiyana, Gwen, Irelia and others being high up on the list for their next transformation.