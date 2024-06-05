Baldur’s Gate 3 player becomes The Flash with shockingly speedy build

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player has shocked the community by building a character that can achieve a whopping 2,800 ft of movement in one turn.

Just like in the tabletop game it’s based on, Baldur’s Gate 3 allows players to make some incredible builds, especially when min-maxing stats, cleverly multiclassing, and using certain equipment.

There’s perhaps no better example of this than an impressively speedy build posted to the BaldursGate3 subreddit, which the poster compared to the superhero The Flash.

The build – which combines levels in the Fighter, Monk, Thief Rogue, and Wildheart Barbarian classes – achieves an incredible 2,800 ft of movement speed.

In addition to those classes and their abilities, the build relies on the Mobile feat and specific pieces of gear, including the Haste Helm, Boots of Speed, and the Legendary trident Nyrulna.

All of these essentially raise the character’s base movement speed to 175 ft – which is already far beyond the usual range of 25 – 35 based on which race you pick.

From there, using Rage, Action Surge, Dash (three times), Martial Exertion, and Click Heels will provide further bonuses, resulting in a total of 2,800 ft.

To put all of this into perspective, a combat round in Dungeons & Dragons is only 6 seconds long; 2,800 ft in 6 seconds equals ~5.3 miles a minute, or ~318 mph. As one commenter pointed out, that’s greater than the fastest recorded tornado, which reached 302 mph.

While most were merely astonished by the build – calling the OP’s Flash comparison apt – some commenters suggested ways to take full advantage of its speed. One proposed the player equip the Hamarhraft (a hammer that does AoE lightning damage when you jump) and cast Fly.

Others suggested the spell Spirit Guardians and other options that deal damage just by walking.

Regardless of how you use it, 2,800 ft of movement is bound to help you get through Baldur’s Gate 3’s many challenges, especially levels like the underwater prison where every bit of extra speed matters.