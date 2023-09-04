Baldur’s Gate 3 player accidentally murders Astarion on the way to bedding Lae’Zel

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player was shocked after accidentally murdering best boy thief Astarion whilst trying to progress with Lae’Zel’s romance route.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is no doubt one of the most liberating RPGs of the generation. From blowing up an entire goblin camp to being as good (or evil) as you really want, the sky is essentially the limit in Larian Studios smash hit.

It wouldn’t be a DnD-inspired RPG, however, if you weren’t able to romance the multiple companions you come to meet across your journey. This is particularly true in Baldur’s Gate 3, where your party members essentially fling themselves at you, begging for a more intimate relationship.

Players may want to be a bit careful when pursuing a certain romance route in their playthrough of Baldur’s Gate, however. As one player learned the hard way when they accidentally massacred Astarion whilst attempting to bed Lae’Zel.

Baldur’s Gate 3 player murders Astarion in lovers’ ritual

Reddit user A-Very-Bland-Person recounted their tale of how the search for love resulted in death for Astarion.

This player had decided to romance Lae’Zel on this particular playthrough, which meant that when they went to bed one night, they were awoken by a wanting companion.

“Cue Lae’zel waking me up declaring how she can’t stop thinking about me, and now wants to fight me before she f***s me. Hells yeah,” they explained.

Because of the ongoing fight, the rest of the party awoke to the sounds of battle, all except Astarion, who ended up resting soundly on the bed for a little too long. Only waking up at the absolute worst time.

“Before I could even do anything, Lae’zel’s first instinct was to shoot me with her titanstring bow, aiming directly at me… and INSTANTLY downing Astarion, who just got up from bed and walked in front of me. He immediately collapses next to my bedroll. Holy f***ing sh**.”

Reddit: A-Very-Bland-Person Astarion was caught in the crossfire of a lover’s ritual.

Lae’Zel nor the player seemed too upset about the unconscious High Elf next to their bedroll, however, as they immediately began progressing the romance route.

“One Smite later, Lae’zel quickly submits and wants me to ravage her. I push her down to have yet another round of fun… RIGHT NEXT TO ASTARION, WHO IS STILL INJURED.”

Unfortunately, Astarion was far too frail to survive the ordeal of lovemaking and perished right next to the lovers.

Reddit: A-Very-Bland-Person Astarion wasn’t able to survive the lovemaking ritual, becoming a sacrifice to progress Lae’Zel’s romance route.

“He did not survive the ordeal, couldn’t handle a gith’yanki riding her dragon riding him. I woke up to his corpse on my bloodstained bed sheets. How the hell do I explain this to Withers”

If anything, at least Astarion was a worthy sacrifice on the way to Lae’Zel’s heart, certainly he will be missed.