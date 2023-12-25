Baldur’s Gate 3 player accidentally derails game in search for boots

Loot grind is one of the most fun aspects of Baldur’s Gate 3. However, there are times when this loot grind can go wrong and lead to unprecedented events. One such player faced something similar as their search for boots led to their playthrough suffering from multiple major setbacks.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is by far one of the most fun games to play. You have a lot to do in terms of content and one of that comes in the form of loot grind in this game. You need to gear up your character to ensure that you can fight against the toughest bosses with ease.

However, one player had to suffer major setbacks where their playthrough got locked out of a major portion of the content just because they wanted to steal a character’s boots. This was not intentional, but the player under consideration was subjected to a series of unfortunate events.

Baldur’s Gate 3 player ends up damaging their playthrough while trying to steal boots

The discussion regarding this incident was started by a player named HerbertGrasinger. The player mentioned, “I killed Gortash at his coronation. It wasn‘t planned, I just wanted to steal his boots on the highest floor but someone in the throne room below decided it was a good idea to cast counterspell through the roof turning everyone hostile.”

They continued, “A long fight later I come out with a new Netherstone, a pile of dead bodies and the boots I came for. Here‘s what I found when I entered the city:” They further claimed, “Orin‘s hit list victims are not marked on my map. I get invited directly to the Murder Tribunal. Wulbren blew up the Steel Watcher Foundry without me, killing all the Gondians in the process.”

Apart from that, a lot of other major events took place which hindered the overall playthrough of this Reddit user. As such, other players joined into the conversation to discuss the situation. One such Reddit user commented, “Idk, sounds like those boots have seen barely anything(content-wise).”

Another player chimed in, “Jesus Christ now that’s what I call single-minded focus. regardless of the consequences, I bet them boots fit nicely.” Lastly, a player claimed, “For future reference, if this happens again you can just escape by flying from the roof back into town.”

Therefore, it seems like other players mostly found this incident quite funny. However, some players provided some advice in case the owner of the Reddit post decides to go for a different playthrough.