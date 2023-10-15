Baldur’s Gate 3 player accidentally creates worst possible Act 2 playthrough

One of the most praised parts of Baldur’s Gate 3 is the amount of trust it places in players to make decisions.

It doesn’t matter what you try to do, the game always seems able to work around player choices and adapt both the world and, crucially, the narrative to whatever you throw at it.

However, this flexibility is a double-edged sword. The freedom to make decisions also includes the freedom to make really bad choices, and if you end up making nothing but bad choices, what does the game end up looking like?

For one player, this hypothetical ended up becoming reality, as they wound up creating a situation that seemed calculated to be the worst ending possible to the game’s second act.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players debate worst decisions in Act 2

This player described their awful experience at Moonrise Towers and the surrounding area on the Baldur’s Gate subreddit, where they said: “I’m debating on backtracking nearly the entirety of my Act 2 playthrough.”

“The first major event was the devastating Last Light Inn outcome, where everyone is zombified after Isobel is kidnapped. We of course kill all the zombies, which only leaves Jaheira.

“We go to the tower (I forgot all about Halsin in my camp, and had no idea the curse could’ve been lifted with his side quests) and we have to KILL Shadowheart because she wants to follow her goofy ass deity and kill a literal angel.

“Since I kill Shadowheart to save the angel, we at least have nightsong to help with the tower battle, but ISOBEL DIES ( we didn’t even hit her a single time) and even after the fight Jaheira leaves for some reason (??? Saying some shit about not fighting the same side of the fight) and she ditches us, and then Halsin leaves.

“Also apparently we lose any opportunity to follow the Githyanki map towards the right (east?) afterwards, because for some reason if I go that route I instantly turn into a mind flayer, so the whole game literally ends.”

Let’s hope this player is able to get their run-through back on track. Save-scumming is always a valid option!

For more news and updates on Baldur’s Gate 3, check out the NPCs who are stopping players from switching to evil playthroughs.