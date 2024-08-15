Baldur’s Gate 3 pickpocket trick guarantees you’ll “never” be poor

One Baldur’s Gate 3 player has shared how to easily pickpocket and snatch gold from NPCs even in an Honor Mode run.

Gold can be quite hard to come by at times, especially if you’re not the type to constantly explore the world, looting items and selling them to nearby vendors. Though one way to get it quickly without going through all that hassle of carrying the extra weight is pickpocketing.

While there’s always a chance you can fail the Sleight of Hand check and have the NPCs gang up on you, savescumming allows you to repeat the process till you get all the items you want. But in Honor Mode, that’s definitely not the case.

That said, one player has shared a pickpocketing trick involving using a Hireling that guarantees you’ll have gold in a safe way, regardless of what kind of run.

The first thing you’ll want to do is go to Withers and hire a Halfling named Brinna Brightsong due to Lightfoot Halflings having advantage on Stealth Checks.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Having Wither’s Hirelings join your party can be so useful in many situations in Baldur’s Gate 3.

The next step is to keep her as a bard but respec her stats to 16/17/8/10/8/14. “Choose Stealth, Sleight of Hand, and Persuasion for Skill Proficiencies. Make sure you pick up the Minor Illusion cantrip, and Disguise Self & Longstrider as starting spells, the rest really don’t matter,” the user explained.

Upon reaching level 3, choose the College of Lore subclass. Then, choose Sleight of Hand and Stealth as Skill expertise again, pick up Invisibility as the level 2 spell, and swap one of the level 1 spells with Enhance Ability as you’ll be “using Cat’s Grace for advantage on Dex rolls.”

They added: “At level 4, Choose the Athlete Feat and increase Dex to 18. Equip Silver Pendant, Gloves of Power, Smugglers Ring, and Leather Armour +1, all easy to find in Act 1. Now you should have a base +11 to Sleight of Hand and +11 to Stealth skills.”

To complement her stats and equipment, the player suggested that you cast Enhance Ability – Cat’s Grace on Brinna so “she can use her concentration for Guidance from the Silver Pendant.” With all that settled, leave your group at camp and have Brinna “go out to solo traders” in places you’ve already cleared by herself with Disguise Self.

From here, start from extinguishing light sources, find an area to hide, then go Turn-Based Mode to pickpocket. With your advantage and bonuses with Brinna, you should have no problem snatching the NPC’s items away.

In a worst-case scenario, if you do get caught, the player suggested to choose attack then pop invisibility and run away. After that, just wait until the NPCs stop being temporarily hostile so you can repeat the process all over again.