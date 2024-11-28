Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 8 early patch notes: New subclasses, crossplay, more

Larian has dropped a massive info dump on the upcoming Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 8 and it won’t disappoint. Early patch notes reveal crossplay, a photo mode, and 12 new subclasses coming to the game.

Back when Larian announced that Baldur’s Gate 3 wouldn’t be getting any DLC, there was some uncertainty about what post-launch support for the game would look like. Fortunately, since then we’ve seen a series of major patches that bring new features and polish to the game.

Article continues after ad

The most recent was Patch 7 which gave us official modding tools and a series of improved evil endings. Larian insisted they weren’t done with the game just yet and it looks like they were serious.

We just got our first taste of the Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 8 patch notes and even these earliest reveals paint a picture of a truly massive update. Below, we have details on the new photo mode, crossplay, and 12 new subclasses coming to Baldur’s Gate 3 in Patch 8.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Larian Studios Even the cursory details of Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 8 point to a huge update.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 8 release window

Larian haven’t given a concrete date for the launch of Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 8 but they did reveal that it was coming “next year”.

The studio also announced that a period of stress testing would begin in January 2025. That does narrow things down somewhat and it means that Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 8 will likely arrive sometime in Q1 2025.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 8 early patch notes

While the complete details of Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 8 are still unknown, the information that Larian has revealed points to a massive overhaul of the game. Patch 8 will feature the long-awaited photo mode, cross-platform play and progression, and a brand-new subclass for each of the game’s main classes.

Article continues after ad

Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 8: Crossplay and progression

When Patch 8 launches, Baldur’s Gate 3 players on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series consoles, Mac, and PC will finally be able to access multiplayer with one another. According to Larian, players will be able to invite one another to crossplay lobbies regardless of platform.

Article continues after ad

The devs have also announced that this new multiplayer offering will feature “full cross-platform progression”.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 8: Photo mode

Patch 8 is adding a comprehensive photo mode to Baldur’s Gate 3 so you can chronicle your adventures like never before. You can expect all the usual features of a photo mode including camera controls and field of view, exposure, depth of field, and focus settings.

Article continues after ad

In addition to this, Baldur’s Gate 3’s photo mode will allow players to cycle between party members and choose which one should be the focal point. You’ll be able to remove your character, party members, or NPCs from the frame. You can also select various poses for your Tav or party members and add finishing touches with frames and stickers.

Larian Studios Early previews of Baldur’s Gate 3’s photo mode show off a bunch of features.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 8: New subclasses

Each of the different classes in Baldur’s Gate 3 is receiving a new subclass in Patch 8. These new subclasses will allow for the use of new spells and abilities, and that means even more replay value thanks to the new ways to play.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Bard, Barbarian, Cleric, Druid, Paladin, Fighter, Monk, Ranger, Rogue, Sorcerer, Warlock, and Wizard all get a new spin. These subclasses also feature new VFX and unique voiced dialogue.

Larian gave some details on what to expect from each of the new subclasses coming in Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 8. You can find those below.

Bard – College of Glamour

The College of Glamour Bard allows you to heal party members by casting a new spell called Mantle of Inspiration. On top of that, enemies who attack a party member affected by the spell will become Charmed.

Article continues after ad

Enemies who have been Charmed are susceptible to another new spell known as Mantle of Majesty. If you target Charmed enemies with Mantle of Majesty, you’ll be able to command them to flee, move closer, freeze, drop to the ground, or drop their weapon.

Barbarian – Path of Giants

Choosing the Path of Giants imbues your Barbarian with incredible strength. Using its trademarked Giant’s Rage which increases your size and the damage you do with Throws.

Article continues after ad

You all so get a passive bonus to carry weight meaning you can hoard even more items and sell them off. Loot goblins rejoice.

Article continues after ad

Cleric – Death Domain

Clerics of the Death Domain command a tonne of new dark powers. Larian has promised, “spells that specialize in necrotic damage to three new necromancy cantrips”.

One of those new cantrips is Toll of the Dead which deals between one and eight Necrotic damage with higher rolls depending on whether the target was already damaged.

Druid – Circle of Stars

The Circle of Stars Druid gains access to three new Starry Forms; each of which focuses on a different style of play. Choosing between the constellations of the Archer, Chalice, and Dragon will alter your abilities.

Article continues after ad

The Archer deals radiant damage from range, the Chalice gives you healing abilities to support your party, and the Dragon relies on your Constitution stat to deal bonus damage.

Paladin – Oath of the Crown

Paladins who swear this new oath are charged with upholding the principles of the law so make sure you’re ready to play an upstanding citizen. Your reward for living on the straight and narrow are abilities that buff your allies and disrupt enemies.

Article continues after ad

You can taunt enemies and keep your party safe with Divine Allegiance which absorbs damage and turns it into health for your companions.

Article continues after ad

Fighter – Arcane Archer

The Arcane Archer is a trickly subclass that allows your fighter to banish enemies to the Feywild and neutralize them for a whole turn. Combining magic and martial skills, you’ll see a range of new abilities and shooting animations.

The subclass can also deal psychic damage and blind enemies who fail saving throws against its attacks.

Larian Studios Bladur’s Gate 3 Patch 8’s new subclasses up the magic significantly.

Monk – Drunken Master

Monks who adopt the Drunken Master fighting style will find a whole new use for any alcoholic beverages they find because now, they restore your Ki. This party animal also shares the love by getting its enemies Drunk thanks to its Intoxicating Strike.

Article continues after ad

It receives a bonus to its Armor Class and chance-to-hit against Drunk targets and the powerful Sobering Realisation ability removes the status effect but deals big psychic damage.

Article continues after ad

Ranger – Swarm Keeper

Swarmkeeper Rangers can use three deadly swarms to even the odds in combat. Cloud of Jellyfish will add extra lightning damage to your attacks while Flurry of Moths deals psychic damage and Blind to your enemies.

The real draw however is the Legion of Bees which can deal piercing damage and create some distance by knocking enemies back.

Article continues after ad

Rogue – Swashbuckler

Arrgh! You can finally roleplay a pirate thanks to the Swashbuckler Rogue which fights very dirty. You can use tricks like throwing sand at your enemies to inflict Blind or Disarm them with a flick of your weapon.

The Fancy Footwork passive ability stops enemies from making opportunity attacks against you meaning you can always go where you’re needed in combat.

Sorcerer – Shadow Magic

When Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 8 launches, Sorcerers will gain access to Shadow Magic. On top of a passive buff to your Darkvision, you also gain the ability to traverse from shadow to shadow with the Shadow Walk ability.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

You also get a brand new companion in the form of the Hound of Ill Omen and a well-timed Strength of the Grave can stop you from being downed.

Warlock – Hexblade

Patrons of the Hexblade Warlock manifest themselves in the form of ethereal weapons. The subclass also gains powerful necrotic attacks and the ability to manipulate the corpses of certain enemy types.

Summoning the spirit of an enemy will heal you whenever it attacks a foe to keep you in the fight.

Article continues after ad

Wizard – Bladesinging

Wizards who practice the art of Bladesinging merge swordplay and spellcasting. They use their magic to buff themselves with speed and strength so that their combat prowess is unmatched.

They also gain the ability to cast spells with weapons like swords or maces which means you’ll see a tonne of new animations if you pick this subclass.

Larian Studios More detailed patch notes for Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 8 will come closer to its launch.

If you’re waiting around for the new additions coming to Baldur’s Gate 3 patch 8 and you want to spice things up a little in the meantime, check out our guide on how to install mods.

Article continues after ad