Baldur’s Gate 3‘s future was a little unclear after Larian Studios confirmed that it would be moving on to the next project without any official DLC. Fortunately, the upcoming Patch 7 won’t mark the end of the game’s time in active development.

In Community Update #28, the developer went into more detail about what’s included in Patch 7. As well as major bug fixes, modding tools are also undergoing significant development and testing as they’re readied for full release.

Additionally, Larian confirmed that Patch 7 won’t be the last major update for the game, with some highly requested changes on the way in future patches.

“Patch 7 won’t be the final update for Baldur’s Gate 3. We still have a few things up our sleeve – including many community-requested features like crossplay and a photo mode to capture and share your unforgettable moments. And we’re working on a host of other enhancements, from gameplay tweaks and quality-of-life improvements to bug fixes and performance optimizations.”

Larian Studios

The headline features for the community will undoubtedly be crossplay and photo mode. Both have been highly requested for some time, and their eventual arrival will be a huge boon to those still playing the game.

The only major caveat to this is that the patch won’t roll out until September, with a couple of months of development still required. This pushes photo mode and crossplay even further down the pipeline, with Baldur’s Gate 3 unlikely to get either until 2025.

Perhaps going slightly under the radar at the moment, the modding tools should be the biggest addition. Offering players the chance to edit existing items, add new ones, and entirely change classes should add significant longevity to the game, even without Larian’s involvement.