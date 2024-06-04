Baldur’s Gate 3 official modding tools won’t let you make more story

Those hoping to continue or expand the story of their Tav in Baldur’s Gate 3 are out of luck, as the upcoming mod support won’t let players add certain types of content.

The upcoming Patch 7 for Baldur’s Gate 3 is adding official mod support to the game in September. Surprisingly, this also extends to consoles, as the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of Baldur’s Gate 3 will also have mod support.

Baldur’s Gate 3 already has a thriving modding community. Fans have created all kinds of new content for the game. However, this has the drawback of potentially breaking existing assets. This is where official modding tools will come in, as they’re designed to work with the game.

Unfortunately, there will be several major aspects of Baldur’s Gate 3 that cannot be altered with the modding tools. As confirmed in a thread on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit, you won’t be able to use mod tools to create cinematics, levels, or quests.

This means players can add subclasses, weapons, dice skins, and spells to Baldur’s Gate 3, but they won’t be able to broaden the things you can do with all those fancy new options. There’s also no word on whether Baldur’s Gate 3’s mod tools can add races.

Players will still be able to add content via unofficial mods, and there will likely be a big scene for this once the final patch for the game has been released, but it won’t be as well-supported as the official mod content.

It’s a shame that players can’t add new story content, especially as Baldur’s Gate 3 won’t receive DLC in the future. Fans will just have to be satisfied with bringing in the College of Eloquence Bard and the psionic classes, as they go through the Druid Grove and Goblin Camp for the umpteenth time.