Baldur’s Gate 3 players praise “unfathomably based” devs for not including MTX

Baldur’s Gate 3 players are applauding the developers for releasing a single-player RPG that doesn’t feature microtransactions.

Many gaming enthusiasts view microtransactions as a scourge on the industry, one that’s had an adverse effect on design decisions. Assassin’s Creed RPG-centric entries, namely Odyssey and Valhalla, sat on the receiving end of backlash because of controversial in-game purchases.

Diablo 4 hasn’t escaped the wrath of frustrated players either, due in no small part to the high prices in its MTX shop.

But not every developer or publisher is trying to nickel-and-dime customers who’ve already invested $60 or more in a premium game. In fact, those who avoid doing so end up receiving quite a bit of praise.

Larian lauded for keeping microtransactions out of Baldur’s Gate 3

The FAQ on BG3’s official website states that there are no in-game purchases whatsoever. “We believe in providing a complete and immersive gaming experience without the need for additional purchases,” the blurb reads in part.

YouTuber The Act Man shared a screenshot of the message on Twitter and, in so doing, called developer Larian “unfathomably based.”

Numerous replies to the post similarly sing Larian’s praises for not adding microtransactions to Baldur’s Gate 3. “Gaming as it should be,” one user responded.

Others said they’re now even more interested in picking up a copy of the RPG. Wrote another prospective player, “I was tempted to get Baldur’s Gate at some point, this just guaranteed my purchase.”

A screenshot of the YouTuber’s tweet has since made it to BG3’s subreddit. With nearly 6,000 upvotes, Larian continues to receive high praise for launching such an experience without in-game purchases.

One person aptly noted, “No game developer… cares about microtransactions, or wants to add them to games. They are the domain, and demand, of executives. As long as Larian is helmed by its current CEO, they’ll keep being awesome like this…”

It’s clear the crew at Larian is doing something right since the game’s already been dubbed 2023’s second-biggest PC launch. Not bad after just one day on the market.