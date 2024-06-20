Baldur’s Gate 3 players confused by Monk’s bizarre ice cube ability

Baldur’s Gate 3 players are questioning why one specific ability in the Monk class even exists.

Like every other class in Baldur’s Gate 3, players have gotten incredibly creative when crafting Monk builds to suit their playstyle. Shortly after the game’s launch, one person created a Monk/Rogue multiclass that made for an unstoppable force on the battlefield.

Some players have found their build experimentations lacking, though, thanks in no small part to seemingly useless abilities.

Reddit user gankfrombush highlighted as much in a post that called the relevance of the ‘Shaping of the Ice’ ability into question. This action lets Way of the Four Elements Monks summon ice cubes from thin air.

Based on the Redditor’s comments, they have yet to find a worthwhile use for the block described as a “climbable ice cube.”

As suggested by its description, this skill is best employed when players need to gain higher ground. One person replying to the thread called it “portable elevation, so your Eagle Heart Barbarian always has the option to attack enemies from the top rope.”

However, the cube’s functionality is not solely limited to climbing. Players can also drop the chunk of ice on enemies, block doors with it, trigger pressure plates, and use it as cover when engaging in stealth.

In addition, someone in the post’s comments said the ice works well as a “floatation device” in games of Dungeons & Dragons.

While discussing the versatility of the Monk’s cube ability in Baldur’s Gate 3, users didn’t miss a chance to throw in a few Portal-related Companion Cube jokes.

“The Weighted Companion Cube will never threaten to stab you and, in fact, cannot speak,” reads one such response, which has more upvotes than the original post.