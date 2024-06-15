Baldur’s Gate 3 mod turns game into an exciting roguelike experience

This particular Baldur’s Gate 3 mod adds a standalone roguelike game mode, allowing you to battle randomized enemies in different locations.

A part of Baldur’s Gate 3 charm is its replayability. With so many races, classes, and dialogue options to choose from, every new run can feel like a completely different playthrough. And if that’s not enough, players can always use mods to create some exciting builds, making the experience even more fresh.

Speaking of mods, despite all the limitations when it comes to adding content to the game, user Hippo0o from Nexus Mods has managed to make a completely new standalone game mode from their “Trials of Tav” mod.

Article continues after ad

The mod description reads: “Tired of all these roleplay elements in your combat game? You already know all the overpowered builds? Even honor mode is too easy for you? Don’t look further, you just found the Roguelike mode mod – the ultimate test of skill and strategy. Will you brave the Trials of Tav?”

Article continues after ad

Larian Studios Baldur’s Gate 3 players can experience an all-new roguelike mode thanks to the Trials of Tav mod.

With this combat-only roguelike mod, you’ll be dropped to random locations in the game to fight enemies scaled to your level. Defeating these enemies will grant you random loot and abilities as you progress through the game.

Players can choose to boot up a new save or start from an existing save for the mod, though the creator warned that doing the latter will “mess up your story progression.” The mod also supports multiplayer for those who want to play with friends, while those who play solo can recruit origin characters and hirelings to help them out.

Article continues after ad

To spice things up, the mod offers a permadeath experience like a “true roguelike” for those looking for an extra challenge. Other features from this mod include over 250 enemies and 38 maps at the time of writing.

Much like any other Baldur’s Gate 3 mod, if you plan to install this to your game, ensure you read all the instructions to not break your save. With official mod support coming in Patch 7 later this year, it’ll be interesting to see what other additions talented modders can bring to Larian’s story-rich RPG.