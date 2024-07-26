Baldur’s Gate 3 mod adds D&D’s most sadistic homebrew spell

D&D’s most meme-worthy and destructive homebrew spell has been added to Baldur’s Gate 3 by modders. Can players handle its sheer power?

One of the best parts about Dungeons & Dragons is how it encourages you to make your own additions to the game through a process commonly referred to as homebrew. For Baldur’s Gate 3 players on PC, mods act as the game’s own version of this.

Fortunately for console players, mods are on their way. Soon you’ll be able to play more races, indulge in forbidden romances, and give Astarion a gun. Whether or not you’ll be able to handle this latest Baldur’s Gate 3 mod is a different question.

NexusMods user Estgamers has brought one of D&D’s most iconic fan-made spells to Baldur’s Gate 3. Endowing players with the nightmarish power of Testicular Torsion.

Larian Studios/NexusMods: Estgamers

For the uninitiated, Testicular Torsion is the medical term for when the dangly parts attached to a man get… uhhh… tangled up. The spell itself has been memed by the Dungeons and Dragons community for a while now with various iterations posted in the DnDHomebrew Subreddit.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players who are familiar with D&D have made frequent references to the spell in fan art and discussions around the game. Some have even sought potential proxy spells that serve the same purpose. Now their prayers have been answered.

Estgamers’ addition to Baldur’s Gate 3 allows players to twist the tackle of their foes to deal 1d4 of Force damage. The user does need to be playing either a Bard, Cleric, Sorcerer, or Wizard to sling the sadistic spell. The damage will increase as the player levels up.

It should go without saying but the targets of this twisted attack must be male in order for the spell to have any effect. Female enemies and those that succeed on a Constitution saving throw will be unaffected.

We shudder to think of the ball-busting Baldur’s Gate 3 builds that may arrive now that this dark power has been unleashed.