Baldur’s Gate 3 players condemn fan-favorite companion as “irredeemable evil”

Baldur’s Gate 3 players have denounced fan-favorite companion Minthara as a type of evil that cannot be redeemed.

The good, evil, and nuanced deeds of Baldur’s Gate 3’s companions have been discussed ad nauseam. For instance, Karlach, Wyll, and Minsc are generally considered morally good. Meanwhile, most view someone like Astarion as an example of Chaotic Neutral.

Baldur’s Gate 3 also features its share of morally corrupt companions, those who walk a little too comfortably on the side of evil. Suffice it to say, Minthara counts among them.

And for some fans, her despicable actions during the Emerald Grove raid are but a small part of what makes her irredeemable.

(BG3 story spoilers follow.)

Baldur’s Gate 3 fans call Minthara “irredeemable evil”

In a Reddit post marked with an Act 3 spoiler tag, user theblackbarth denounces Minthara as an evil character. And, despite what many fans seem to think, the Redditor argues she cannot be redeemed. Even mind control can’t save her from this judgment.

They continue, “…her main goal once you recruit her is vengeance and taking the Cult of the Absolute power for you and herself. She is not like Asterion or Lae’zel who may reflect and grow based upon the player’s actions and interactions… She is a power-hungry villainess no matter how many sob faces she can make and how sexy she can be.”

Calling Minthara in Baldur’s Gate 3 “irredeemable evil” seems an understatement after a read like that.

Comments to the Reddit thread indicate most people agree with the original poster. The thing is, few see a problem with Minthara being the face of pure evil in BG3. One person stated, “‘Minthara is just irredeemable evil.’ Not a bad thing. There should be 1-2 more companions like her…”

Someone else chimed in with a similar sentiment: “But that is not a bad thing. Wrath of The Righteous also has an irredeemable evil companion… It’s good to have such things as options.”

Another person said of Minthara’s behavior, “I mean, what did you expect from a Lolth-sworn Drow?”

A different Baldur’s Gate 3 fan chimed in with, “Minthara is not a good person. She simply isn’t a hero of the people. But such is the reality of lol th-sworn drow. Rare is [there] one that is kind of actually redeemable. Minthara is a good neutral evil companion, however.”

These complexities and the discourse they inspire seem to make Baldur’s Gate 3 an experience well worth having.