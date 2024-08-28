Baldur’s Gate 3 Lae’zel actor had to straddle pillows for Shadowheart scene

The actor who played Lae’zel in Baldur’s Gate 3 has revealed the strange way in which a certain iconic Shadowheart scene was filmed.

The cast of Baldur’s Gate 3 was not only tasked with voicing all of the characters, but they also provided extensive motion capture for their scenes. This was a monumental task, considering just how much content is packed into the game.

Devora Wilde was the voice and body of Lae’zel, everyone’s favorite Githyanki warrior. In a recent interview with Dexerto production Fall Damage, Wilde was asked to finish her iconic quotes from the game, which resulted in behind-the-scenes information about a certain memorable moment with Shadowheart.

“I think this is one of the scenes that we recorded quite early on,” Wilde said, “So, I don’t remember specifics. But I do remember straddling pillows which were supposed to represent Shadowheart. So, there you go.”

While the details of the scene weren’t given, it’s likely that Wilde is referring to a moment that’s exclusive to Shadowheart’s Origin run in Baldur’s Gate 3. In the other routes, Lae’zel and Shadowheart will start fighting and settle on a duel. However, Shadowheart gets the upper hand and ambushes Lae’zel at night.

If you play as Shadowheart, then the scene is different. Instead, it’s Lae’zel who tries to slit her throat in her sleep, leading to the aforementioned straddling. As in the other runs, it’s possible to resolve the conflict peacefully and for things to go on as they were before.

Filming with items as stand-ins is nothing new, especially for projects involving lots of special effects. Emilia Clarke had to manipulate all kinds of weird green puppets and machines while interacting with dragons on Game of Thrones.

When it comes to video games, it’s easy to just slot people into place, which is why a piece of bedding half-filmed the deadly fight scene between Lae’zel and Shadowheart.