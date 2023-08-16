Baldur’s Gate 3 won’t let short characters properly kiss their love interests

Baldur’s Gate 3 players learned the hard way that short characters cannot properly kiss their taller love interests.

Baldur’s Gate 3 remains the topic of discussion in many online circles, often thanks in part to the game’s romance options. After all, characters can express affection for several characters – even a bear if they so choose.

But is everyone in Larian’s DnD-themed fantasy world getting a fair shake when it comes to love? It seemed so until recently.

Players have begun to notice that the short kings of Baldur’s Gate 3 aren’t exactly experiencing the joys of courtship like everyone else.

Short Baldur’s Gate 3 characters have trouble kissing their loves

Twitter user Jesse Vitelli recently shared a screenshot of their Gnome character struggling to reach their tall demon-like lover, Karlach, for a smooch. Instead of locking lips in the cutscene, the Gnome ends up awkwardly facing Karlach’s midriff while she kisses nothing but air.

Speaking to Kotaku, Vitelli noted that his hero still bedded Karlach but the kissing scene proved especially awkward. “Karlach and I banged. The scene itself was fine except it was very funny to see my little Gnome’s butt be tiny [next to] Karlach and this giant demon lady.”

Other Baldur’s Gate 3 players have also stumbled across this bug when trying to kiss Karlach. (Apparently, she’s popular among those of the shorter persuasion.)

The video below from YouTube channel Ezark Otaku especially highlights the awkwardness of the situation. But Karlach’s final word suggests someone’s happy about the union.

Baldur’s Gate 3 recently launched on PC to widespread acclaim, with most labeling it one of the best RPGs in recent memory.

The game will hit PlayStation 5 on September 6. An Xbox Series X|S version is in development but may not arrive until 2024 due to split-screen co-op hiccups on the Series S.