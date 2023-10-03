Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix 8 Patch Notes: Larian reshaves His Majesty
Larian Studios has released a new hotfix patch, fixing various bugs, making sure Companions don’t over-encumber you, and has reshaved a cat.
Larian Studios has been improving Baldur’s Gate 3 steadily since its release in early August. The game has only been out for two months, and it’s received seven hotfixes and several major patches.
Well, we can now make that eight hotfixes as Larian has released a new one. There’s quite a lot in this one too, fixing various bugs from crashes to visual glitches. However, the most talked about is bound to be the fate of His Majesty.
The cat, who appears in Act 2, has been the subject of quite a debate. Initially, he was a Sphynx cat but was later patched to be a more conventional feline. However, this was met with outrage as fans demanded the original His Majesty. It seems Larian has conceded and reshaved him, returning him to his former glory.
What’s changed in the Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix 8 patch notes
There are actually quite a few fixes in the Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix 8 patch notes. Alongside the aforementioned shaving of His Majesty, there are also some other important changes.
For example, your companions will no longer give you items after you dismiss them, putting them back in line with Patch 2 behavior. There are also fixes to crashes in multiplayer, as well as a DEVICE_LOST crash.
They’ve also restored Raphael’s hair color and horns, bringing him back to his original look. Also, PS5 Twitch drops have been fixed too.
Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix 8 patch notes
Changes
- Companions will no longer transfer story items in their inventory to the player upon dismissal, restoring Patch 2 behaviour.
- Fixed reaction popups sometimes showing no text descriptions of the reactions available.
- Fixed a multiplayer crash that would occur when listening to a dialogue after an active roll.
- Eavesdrop will no longer trigger when a character is in any Character Creation session, such as level up or the magic mirror.
- Fixed a bug in Vulkan causing DEVICE_LOST crashes.
- Fixed a bug where Skeletons created using Animate Dead were missing their ranged weapons, despite specialising in them.
- Fixed an issue where the Weapon Master Feat would show as incomplete if a player was already proficient with all weapons.
- Fixed a crash when re-assigning characters in splitscreen.
- Fixed a visual issue with volumetric fog and materials generation.
- Fixed an issue with invalid savegames being created.
- Restored Raphael’s hair colour and horns. The House of Hope is once again fashion-forward.
- Fixed an issue where Splint Armour for Githyanki Females caused some unnecessarily psychedelic visual effects.
- Shaved His Majesty, who is once again a Sphynx. Steelclaw’s eye colour has been adjusted so they are no longer identical twins.
- Fixed Raphael’s portraits after restoring his hair colour. Maybe he’s born with it, maybe it’s Avernus.
- Fixed Twitch drops not being claimable on PS5.