Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix 8 Patch Notes: Larian reshaves His Majesty

Larian Studios has released a new hotfix patch, fixing various bugs, making sure Companions don’t over-encumber you, and has reshaved a cat.

Larian Studios has been improving Baldur’s Gate 3 steadily since its release in early August. The game has only been out for two months, and it’s received seven hotfixes and several major patches.

Well, we can now make that eight hotfixes as Larian has released a new one. There’s quite a lot in this one too, fixing various bugs from crashes to visual glitches. However, the most talked about is bound to be the fate of His Majesty.

The cat, who appears in Act 2, has been the subject of quite a debate. Initially, he was a Sphynx cat but was later patched to be a more conventional feline. However, this was met with outrage as fans demanded the original His Majesty. It seems Larian has conceded and reshaved him, returning him to his former glory.

What’s changed in the Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix 8 patch notes

There are actually quite a few fixes in the Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix 8 patch notes. Alongside the aforementioned shaving of His Majesty, there are also some other important changes.

Larian Studios Raphael’s original hair color has been restored.

For example, your companions will no longer give you items after you dismiss them, putting them back in line with Patch 2 behavior. There are also fixes to crashes in multiplayer, as well as a DEVICE_LOST crash.

They’ve also restored Raphael’s hair color and horns, bringing him back to his original look. Also, PS5 Twitch drops have been fixed too.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix 8 patch notes

Changes