Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix 7 Patch Notes: crashes and save game fixes

Larian Studios has released a small, yet potentially crucial hotfix for players experiencing niche crash and save game problems.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has been in a constant state of improvement since it was released in Early Access. The game has become an enormous success, but that was off the back of constant iteration.

That’s why it’s so impressive that Larian continues to work, patch, and fix various issues with continued speed. These all come together to help the flow of the game and make it more stable, and overall, a better experience for all.

Article continues after ad

Now, the studio has put out its latest hotfix. While it likely won’t affect most players, it will be crucial for those who have had crashing and save game issues. When that’s the difference between you playing the game or not, these could be a godsend.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

What’s changed in the Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix 7 patch notes

Not much has changed in Baldur’s Gate 3’s Hotfix 7, but for some players, it will be the difference between playing the game and not.

Most of the fixes here are focused on crashing and save game file issues. While these fixes seem a little niche, they help clear out some instances of the game refusing to work. This can be things like having invalid items, duplicated characters, or a complication with dialogue in multiplayer sessions.

Article continues after ad

Larian Studios

Nothing is more frustrating than when there is a game you want to play, but it is either crashing or corrupting your save files. With that in mind, for those this will affect, it will be everything.

Article continues after ad

Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix 7 patch notes

Changes