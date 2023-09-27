Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix 7 Patch Notes: crashes and save game fixes
Larian Studios has released a small, yet potentially crucial hotfix for players experiencing niche crash and save game problems.
Baldur’s Gate 3 has been in a constant state of improvement since it was released in Early Access. The game has become an enormous success, but that was off the back of constant iteration.
That’s why it’s so impressive that Larian continues to work, patch, and fix various issues with continued speed. These all come together to help the flow of the game and make it more stable, and overall, a better experience for all.
Now, the studio has put out its latest hotfix. While it likely won’t affect most players, it will be crucial for those who have had crashing and save game issues. When that’s the difference between you playing the game or not, these could be a godsend.
What’s changed in the Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix 7 patch notes
Not much has changed in Baldur’s Gate 3’s Hotfix 7, but for some players, it will be the difference between playing the game and not.
Most of the fixes here are focused on crashing and save game file issues. While these fixes seem a little niche, they help clear out some instances of the game refusing to work. This can be things like having invalid items, duplicated characters, or a complication with dialogue in multiplayer sessions.
Nothing is more frustrating than when there is a game you want to play, but it is either crashing or corrupting your save files. With that in mind, for those this will affect, it will be everything.
Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix 7 patch notes
Changes
- Fixed a crash that would occur when listening in on some dialogues during a multiplayer session.
- Fixed crashes caused by corrupted item stacks that could occur when unloading a level or moving to a new region.
- Fixed a savegame issue when loading into a new region while Withers’ Wardrobe was still loaded in an old region.
- Fixed a crash that would occur when loading savegames with potentially invalid items in the inventory.
- Fixed a savegame issue relating to traps.
- Removed duplicated characters and items caused by items being taken across two different cached levels.
- Fixed the preview for the text background option not changing height after you reduce the Dialogue Text Size.