Baldur’s Gate 3 Honour Mode fail proves Shadowheart can hit when she wants to

Failing an Honour Mode run is brutal in Baldur’s Gate 3, but it’s even worse when the most unreliable companion is the one to end your Tavs life.

It’s well known among the Baldur’s Gate 3 community that Shadowheart, the game’s sometimes friendly Cleric of Shar, is terrible at hitting anything when you need her to. Whether it’s through her spells or melee attacks, Shadowheart is almost guaranteed to miss in most combats.

Article continues after ad

However, during a clip shared on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit, one player revealed that Shadowheart can be pretty effective, as long as it involves wiping out your character 20 minutes into an Honour Mode run.

The post in question showcased the player actively antagonizing Shadowheart, leading to combat. It was likely to be made worse by the fact they were playing as a Gith, which Shadowheart notoriously doesn’t trust.

The combat itself was incredibly short after Shadowheart hit the character using Guiding Bolt, and then ending them with an Inflict Wounds. The whole fight lasted about 20 seconds in total, which is much quicker than Shadow usually takes an enemy down.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Naturally, the community did feel bad for the poster, but the primary joke was surrounding Shadowheart’s newfound ability to actually hit something.

“People are always like “shart misses blah blah blah” but then don’t know that Inflict Wounds hits like a truck” added one player, poking fun at fans’ regular frustration with the character.

Inflict Wounds is an extremely useful spell for a Cleric, and it just proves how powerful Shadowheart can really be.

Article continues after ad

“It actually scales with her wisdom, so it doesn’t perma miss like her Firebolt (int) or her Sacred Flame,” joked another player, also talking about Inflict Wounds.

So, while Shadowheart can be pretty powerful, it seems her power is only really active when she’s up against the player, or a Gith, which seems pretty questionable.