Baldur’s Gate 3 Honor Mode player shows how to defeat Malus Thorm in less than a round

While most Baldur’s Gate 3 players fail their Honor Mode run in the most ridiculous ways possible, this player managed to end combat with Malus Thorm before it could barely start.

Players can stumble upon Malus Thorm during Act 2 in the House of Healing, a creepy “Resident Evil” style location. With four undead nurses backing him up, Malus Thorm is not easy to overcome.

In a post on the Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit, one player described in detail how they managed to take down Malus Thorm so quickly.

First off, they described their team composition, consisting of a Cleric/Sorcerer multiclass Dark Urge Tav, Clerick/Fighter Shadowheart, Gloom Stalker Ranger/Assassin Astarion, and an Oathbreaker Paladin/Warlock Minthara.

Larian Studios

The player then went on the list the exact steps they took to achieve this swift victory. First, they got a Surprise attack with Astarion using an Arrow of Many Targets coated in Arsonist’s Oil.

The next attack used the same arrow, but this time with Oil of Combustion. Then, Astarion got two Dread Ambusher shots using fire arrows.

Dread Ambusher is a Gloom Stalker Ranger passive that grants you a few buffs such as a +3 Initiative bonus, increased movement speed, and an extra 1d8 damage on your attack.

An invisible Shadowheart walked into combat and got everyone wet, which allowed the Dark Urge to use a Quickened Lightning Bolt for extra lightning damage. From that, four out of the five enemies were hit with a Crit.

Minthara then dropped Hunger of Hadar on Malus Thorm and the nurses before hitting them with more fire arrows.

Finally, the Dark Urge ended combat by shooting some Magic Missiles, which are guaranteed to hit enemies.

Although the Reddit post said they achieved this in less than a turn, replies corrected them by explaining that it was done in less than a round.

Some replies congratulated the original poster for their impressive defeat, while others described their unique battles with Malus.

One player simply said, “I just talk him to death,” acknowledging how, with a high enough dice roll on a skill check, players can talk Malus Thorm into killing himself.