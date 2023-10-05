Baldur’s Gate 3 players are becoming super rich by hoarding crates

Baldur’s Gate 3 players are earning their riches by hoarding and selling every crate they find while exploring the game.

Players earn gold through various means in Baldur’s Gate 3. Completing side quests serves as one way; meanwhile, looting chests and the bodies of dead enemies can also prove lucrative.

Of course, there’s always the pickpocketing route, an ability users can improve by investing in Dexterity and Sleight of Hand skills.

Some players are raking in their riches through unconventional means, however. And strangely, the strategy in question involves hoarding lots of boxes – nearly every box in the game.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players’ are hoarding crates worth 200K in gold

In the BG3 subreddit, a user named Stompingchicken said they introduced their former roommate and his brother to Larian Studios’ acclaimed RPG. The brothers fell in love with it and quickly realized that containers have a value of at least a couple of gold apiece.

As such, they’ve since become “crate merchants” who hoard nearly every container they run across. After getting a new box, the duo sends “it right to camp, and every person they can trade with they pawn off all the goodies they can.”

It’s not a joke, either. A screenshot the Redditor shared shows the brothers own an Opulent Chest that holds 4,710 crates. In addition to weighing several tons, the thousands upon thousands of containers have a value of more than 200,000 gold.

Commenters in the thread are amused by the tactic. And, apparently, the OP’s friends aren’t the only ones hoarding boxes in Baldur’s Gate 3. One person said they “hoard chests for inventory management.”

Another person said they collect pretty much everything else. “And here I thought I was bad with my habit of hoarding every bottle, and skull, and rotten cheese, and rope, and cup, and plate, and fork…”

It would seem the crew at Larian really did develop a game for pretty much every type of RPG player.