Baldur’s Gate 3 has one very specific condition you must meet to play

Throughout any Baldur’s Gate 3 playthrough, most players will come across any number of secrets across Faerun. As it turns out, there is also a nefarious secret to uncover before you even get into a new game in the first place.

In a post on Reddit, one player shared their unique discovery while browsing Baldur’s Gate 3’s European User License Agreement (EULA). In it, Larian Studios states that by signing, players agree to refrain from “striking a deal with another creature.”

Article continues after ad

The full passage from the agreement states, “Be wary in accepting this Pact, you agree to refrain from striking a deal with another creature of Fey, Infernal or otherwise Eldritch origin.”

Though it’s clearly meant to serve as humorous flavor in an otherwise boring document, it also shows the level of detail the developers put into every aspect of the game.

The EULA goes on to detail exactly what happens if players breach this specific section of the agreement. It says, “Should you nonetheless not be able to withstand the seductive melody whispered by their malevolent terms, we reserve the right to sever all ties professional or social with the end user, and seek appropriate remedy from the Morninglord.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

How exactly Larian Studios intends to detect and enforce these rules is anybody’s guess but it does throw up some obvious issues for each playthrough. The most obvious example is the contract players enter into with Raphael in Act 3, an agreement that’s almost certainly in breach of this particular section of the EULA.

Though Larian is moving on to other projects for the most part, there is still plenty to come for Baldur’s Gate 3. Update 7 is set to roll out in September and it’s bringing a ton of new stuff to the table for players to enjoy.

Article continues after ad

As well as new cinematic endings for evil playthroughs, it’s also adding gameplay changes, UI updates, Honour Mode alterations, and animations.