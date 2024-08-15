Baldur’s Gate 3 has an “impossible” ending no one has seen without hacks

There’s an ending in Baldur’s Gate 3 that was originally labeled as ‘impossible’, that is until someone hacked the game to find it.

It’s no secret that Baldur’s Gate 3 is beloved by the gaming community. From its overwhelmingly positive release back in 2023, the game stormed through gaming discourse, eventually going on to win Game of the Year at the Game Awards.

Players absolutely adore the sheer amount of choice the game offers them, from how you build your Tav, to what party members you choose, all the way to who you choose to romance, to your own morality, there’s an unlimited combination of playthroughs that keep you coming back for more.

As such, many players are still out in Faerun, exploring what the game has to offer. This includes a YouTuber who goes by SlimX, who was inspired to find an ending that wasn’t physically possible without hacking into the game.

As a celebration of the game’s one-year anniversary, Larian shared a whole bunch of statistics with the player base. One of which included a nifty detail about the rarest ending, which initially was only seen by 34 players. This being the Lae’zel ending where you choose to end it all after being rejected Ascension by Vlaakith.

SlimX has showcased how to achieve this rare ending, which involves being loyal to Vlaakith right until the end of the game, where you need to free Orpheus and take on the guise of a Mind Flayer. After that, you must elect to kill Orpheus, which allows you to request for Ascension, which will be ignored by Vlaakith.

Of course, SlimX wanted more of a challenge, so they pursued an alternative ending that none had seen before. So the YouTuber discovered a new approach that is physically impossible to unlock and only exists deep within the game’s files.

This ending is somewhat similar, where Lae’zel still is rejected by Vlaakith. However, instead, you don’t choose to become a Mind Flayer and you also don’t kill Orpheus. This lets Lae’zel keep her true form, despite her ending being all the same.

The reason this ending is impossible is that leaving Orpheus alive will skip the option to Ascend from Vlaakith, while having Orpheus turning into a Mind Flayer will result in him ending himself. Meaning at the moment, there’s no way to achieve this without a bit of tinkering in the back end.