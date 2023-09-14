Baldur’s Gate 3 hamster has a special connection with every companion

Baldur’s Gate 3 players just learned that Boo the hamster actually has a special connection with every in-game companion.

Minsc is a Rashemaar warrior and one of the many companions that players can align themselves with while exploring Baldur’s Gate 3.

The character enters the picture in Act 3, but recruiting him involves inviting someone else into the party – Minsc’s pet hamster, Boo. Minsc’s fuzzy friend isn’t just around to look cute, though. Boo can also join the action when called upon.

If players throw the hamster during battle, it’ll bite and possibly even land a lethal blow. Notably, one user learned that other companions can also communicate with Boo in the heat of battle.

All Baldur’s Gate 3 recruits communicate with Boo the hamster

When Boo gets called upon to fight, Minsc will occasionally yell out a line like, “See evil? Fetch Justice!” This Boo-centric battle banter isn’t exclusive to the Rashemaar warrior, according to Reddit user MassiveWasabi.

The Redditor claims that every companion can shout a line in the event that the hamster is thrown into battle. Apparently, Shadowheart may say, “Show NO mercy, Boo!” Fan-favorite character Astarion will holler, “Go for the neck, Boo!” or “Eat hamster, fiend!” Lae’zel offers praise as well, with one line of dialogue reading, “The mighty Boo strikes!”

Players can also expect to hear “Feast on their flesh, Boo!” from Minthara. And Wyll may toss out the occasional, “What would Minsc say? Ah yes – ‘Go for the eyes, Boo!'”

Larian Studios Meet Boo, the miniature giant space hamster.

Of course, other Baldur’s Gate 3 fans unaware of Boo’s skills seem most impressed by this hamster-centric revelation. One user commented, “Wait…you can throw Boo!! Loads up a save…“

“…This is the most incredible videogame ever made,” reads another reply. Meanwhile, other Redditors seem thrilled with the attention to detail, noting that lines directed at Boo perfectly reflect the attitude and backstory of the character speaking them.

Someone said of Lae’zel’s lines, “Makes sense Lae’zel would be supportive of Boo when she discounts everything else. The Githyanki have seen what Boo’s kind are capable of.”

Evidently, there’s much more for players to uncover about Baldur’s Gate 3 and its incredibly dense world.