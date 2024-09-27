Baldur’s Gate 3 Gale actor explains how parenthood shaped iconic spider line

Baldur’s Gate 3’s Tim Downie reveals the hilarious inspiration behind the memorable moment when Gale yells at the player for licking a dead spider.

For many players, the Wizard of Waterdeep is their favorite character and preferred romance option thanks to his charming personality, questionable decision-making, and unique dietary needs.

Gale also has some of the most memorable lines in the game, often sharing witty quips and comments during the adventure. One such line takes place during the Gauntlet of Shar, where players have the option to lick a spider carcass for some reason.

In an interview with Fall Damage, actor Tim Downie was able to remember most of the line Gale says when the player licks the dead spider for the first time.

However, it’s the “Stop licking the damn thing!” that Gale yells if the player continues that has stuck in players’ minds since Baldur’s Gate 3 released.

In footage cut from the interview, Downie shared some behind-the-scenes details on that line, including some real-world inspiration that helped fuel his performance.

Discussion of the Sharran Temple and first spider line starts at 0:39.

When asked what line he gets asked to repeat most often, Downie shared “Stop licking the damn thing” is a frequent request.

He went on to reveal that the line wasn’t originally intended to be delivered as it is in the final product, saying “When I did it, we recorded it quite straight.”

“I think the very last take we did, I just imagined talking to my own kids if they just kept doing something like that or picking something off the floor and eating it … ‘Stop licking the damn thing!’ Yeah, and it stuck.”

Before this, many fans attributed Gale’s reaction to his experience with Tara the Tressym, with one comment on a video of the moment pointing out the line deliver has “The energy of a man who owns a cat.”

Downie drawing from his own experience as a parent certainly adds a new layer to the line and the exasperation behind Gale’s demand – though hopefully, for Downie’s sake, his children haven’t licked anything as disgusting as a spider carcass.