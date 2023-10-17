Baldur’s Gate 3 fans want Camp quality of life fixes in Patch 4

With the next Baldur’s Gate 3 patch on the horizon, players are sharing the fixes they want to see – many of which involve the game’s Camp mechanics.

It’s safe to say Baldur’s Gate 3 is one of the best games of the year in terms of critical and fan reception, but even a masterpiece like this can use some work.

Developer Larian Studios has so far released three major post-launch patches, plus various smaller hotfixes. These have added content, fixed bugs, implemented fan-requested features, and more.

Article continues after ad

While Larian hasn’t announced what it is currently working on or what’s next for Baldur’s Gate 3, players are awaiting the inevitable Patch 4. Many have taken to Reddit to share what they would like to see from the next update, and it mostly boils down to quality-of-life fixes.

Article continues after ad

Baldur’s Gate 3 players mainly want Patch 4 to implement equipment & party selection changes

In a Reddit thread that points out changes on the Steam Database that mention Patch 4, players are sharing their personal wishlists for the update.

Interestingly, several of the top responses all share a similar theme: improvements to mechanics related to Baldur’s Gate 3’s Camp.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“The ability to adjust equipment in camp without having to add to party. Even if it’s only in camp,” the top comment suggests. Currently, you need to add a companion to your party to swap out their weapons and armor, which actually relates to another fan request.

“I really wish they’d gone full [Dragon Age: Origins] style and had a party picker when you leave camp,” one fan said, referencing the party select screen that game had. “get that the dialogue method was probably chosen to make everything seem more natural and realistic, but having the same 2-tier conversation every time you want to organise your party gets old after literally the first time.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Outside of these Camp improvements, players are mainly asking for bug fixes. These include the add to/sell wares mechanic not working as intended and various issues related to Gale.

It says a lot about the game that, at this point, Baldur’s Gate 3 players are really just looking for smaller changes that improve the overall experience. Rather than asking for major content additions, the fanbase generally seems to want quality-of-life fixes that make what’s already there even better.

Article continues after ad

If you liked this, be sure to check out the rest of our Baldur’s Gate 3 coverage, which includes the latest news, guides, and much more.