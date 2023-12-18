Baldur’s Gate 3 fans slam player for making major artifact error

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player has taken an unconventional approach to using the artifact, and other players are a bit confused by the plan.

The artifact that Shadowheart takes from the Nautiloid is one of the most important items in the game, especially if you’re invested in Lae’zel and the Githyanki subplot.

In Act 1 of Baldur’s Gate 3, possession of the artifact will have you on the run from both the Absolute cultists and the Githyaanki soldiers, and it’s also important to Shadowheart’s quest as well.

However, one player decided to disregard these massively impactful story beats, and what’s more, they do it in a way that involves killing off one of the most popular characters in the game.

Baldur’s Gate 3 player attempts to sell artifact after killing Shadowheart

In a post on the Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit, one player posted about how their partner went about the opening stages of the game, explaining how they killed Shadowheart in order to try and sell the artifact she carries during the first act.

They said: “I started seeing a guy a few weeks ago, and introduced him to Baldur’s Gate and we’ve been playing together.

“He started his own playthrough, and immediately killed Shadowheart after the nautiloid crash and asked me why he was unable to sell the artifact he looted from her corpse.

“Oh sweet boy, how he has no idea how important that item is.”

Several players suggested that Larian should change the game so that you can actually sell the artifact, with one player proposing: “They should make it sellable just for the f*ck around and find out moment.”

