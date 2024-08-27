Baldur’s Gate 3 fans say Patch 7 endings teaser makes update the “Definitive Edition”

Baldur’s Gate 3 players have dubbed Patch 7 the “Definitive Edition” following a teaser unveiling its sinister new ending for evil Lae’zel runs.

Patch 7 will introduce enhanced evil endings to BG3, catering to both Dark Urge and non-Dark Urge characters. These updates offer more intense and immersive conclusions for those pursuing evil runs.

This major update promises to deliver an expanded array of darker endings for players. It will feature newly crafted cinematic cutscenes illustrating grim outcomes. Players can expect ominous visuals such as a Dark Urge character amidst a blood eclipse with corpses scattered around.

On the BG3 Reddit, the teaser for Lae’zel’s new ending sparked enthusiasm among fans. Players quickly rallied behind the notion that Patch 7 marks the game’s definitive release.

One Redditor noted, “Well, they have said patch 7 is the last of any real additional cutscenes and changes, and everything later is just bug fixes and mod support.”

Another speculated on new gameplay mechanics, “Okay so that new ending circles around origin PCs mind-controlling others. I wonder if it means Wyll is going to mind-control Mizora.”

Overall, Baldur’s Gate 3 players are excited about Patch 7 bringing new evil endings fleshed out with content and narration. That said, it seems like this update doesn’t tick all the boxes for everyone. Some players wish it included a “more playable Upper City” and crossplay.

Larian Studios hasn’t officially announced the release of a Definitive Edition for Baldur’s Gate 3. Regardless, Patch 7’s introduction of dark elements seems set to intensify the game’s atmosphere.

Plus, players seeking a challenge can look forward to enhanced difficulty modes – even if some decide to cheat on their Honor Mode runs.

With this update, BG3 continues to evolve after its one-year anniversary. This sprawling RPG is delivering increasingly complex and chilling experiences, even after Larian decided to step away from any future DLC content.