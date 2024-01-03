Baldur’s Gate 3 fans reveal why Durge is never taken seriously

Baldur’s Gate 3 has a special Origin called the Dark Urge, also known as the Durge. However, players feel that nobody takes them seriously and they have found out why.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has one of the most dedicated character customizations when it comes to depth. Every Origin you select in this game has a backstory and your personality is massively impacted by the background that you select to proceed with.

One such Origin that you can choose to proceed with is Dark Urge whom players abbreviate as Durge. However, despite the violent nature, players feel that companions do not take them seriously if they decide to play with this special Origin.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players feel nobody takes the Durge seriously

The discussion surrounding this topic was started by a player named Zbearbear. The user claimed, “Durge coming clean about the Urge is just hilarious.” The continued, “I guess no one takes Durge seriously until they f*** around and find out. Also, evil Bard Durge is what I needed to commit. It’s fun.”

The point that they are making is that Durge coming clean to others about their urge to cause harm is something that removes the dark aspect of the Origin. This results in others not taking them seriously, which leads to situations that are more hilarious than serious.

Other players joined in the conversation as well with one of them commenting, “Everyone’s reactions are always the funniest part of act 1. Gale thinking he understands because he had a nasty thought once, Laezel being a true bro and saying she could find some goblins for you to carve up if you need it.”

Another user chimed in, “Gale. Buddy. I love ya. But please stop trying to mansplain away my murderous impulses, this is why everyone makes fun of you.” One player also mentioned, “The party’s reactions to Durge are hilarious, lol. Even after you’ve brutally murdered Alfira they’re just like oh… well, just don’t do it again.”

Lastly, a Reddit user claimed, “Just finished my own full evil Durge run yesterday! It was honestly super fun, but as soon as I was done I had to boot up a new good guy run cuz it just got soooo bleak by the end.”

Therefore, it seems like a lot of players feel that the interaction of the companions with the Durge is quite funny. It takes away the seriousness of the Origin, but that is also part of Baldur’s Gate 3’s charm as all the companions have a different outlook on morality.