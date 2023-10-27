Baldur’s Gate 3 fans reveal most-hated dialogue that makes their “blood boil”

These lines of Baldur’s Gate 3 dialogue have captured players’ attention for all the wrong reasons.

Larian Studios have claimed that the script for Baldur’s Gate 3 comes in at around 2 million words. Within the game’s dialogue, there are plenty of moments that can make players laugh, cry, or, as it turns out, seethe with rage.

Whether delivered by a villain, an ally, or even the Narrator, there are just certain lines that get under your skin. Prompting the conversation, a player took to the Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit to ask the community what line in the game they hate.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Baldur’s Gate 3 players share lines that make them rage

OP’s contribution was from Raphael in a scene where he makes some seriously skeevy comments about the Tiefling child, Mol: “What a lovely specimen she is. A blushing apple, begging to be picked.” Cue a collective “ew” from players everywhere.

One commenter was similarly unsettled by the entirety of the post-Ascension Astarion script and said, “The VA delivers it perfectly, the dialogue is extremely well-written and it creeps me the fuck out. I’ve never been in an abusive relationship personally, but I’ve heard the abusive bfs of friends talk and Astarion sounds just like them.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

A common point of tension was companions who go a little too hard on trying to escape the friend zone – an accusation mostly levied at Wyll, Gale, and Halsin.

Article continues after ad

“I hate the line when you reject Halsin and he says “but you treated me like a lover” NO I did not. If you’ve barely interacted with the guy it comes over as gaslighting and creepy. Made me genuinely uncomfortable”, complained a player.

Other Redditors were peeved by the telling off they receive from the Narrator when performing actions like stealing, looting corpses, or attempting to pick locks: “Usually [the line “Not for communal use, it seems”] is preceded by the game telling me I have to slaughter these people. Game, you were okay with my killing them, I should therefore be entitled to the loot.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While these lines have them seeing red, players praised this as being indicative of the game’s complex and often morally ambiguous characters and the “flawless” delivery from its voice actors.