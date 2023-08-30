Baldur’s Gate 3 fans in disbelief at player who’s racked up 1600 hours

Baldur’s Gate 3 is officially available as a full game and players are putting in countless hours. However, it seems someone took the idea of putting in hours a bit too seriously and fans are mindblown about this.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a complicated RPG, which means that playing the game and finishing it takes time. However, a YouTuber named Kazuliski posted about their achievement where they have already clocked 1600 hours in the game.

They have also completed all the 53 Steam achievements. This has led to other players being startled as some of them have put in 150 or 200 hours and are feeling quite good about it. In fact, Larian Studios also congratulated the player and thanked them for putting in such an incredible amount of time.

Baldur’s Gate 3 fans are startled by the 1600 hours put in by a player

The original post regarding this was put forth by a Baldur’s Gate 3 content creator named Kazuliski. They posted a screenshot of their Steam page which showcased 1600 hours of playtime with all 53 achievements being sealed and done.

This led to fans being stunned and the post reached far and wide as it currently sits with 146k views, 3261 likes, and 50 quotes. One such fan commented “That playtime…I’m in trouble” as they were startled by the investment by Kazuliski.

Another player quote responded by saying “That playtime. I’m only at over 200 hours… oh I’m going to be doomed.” as they realized that the time Kazuliski had put in outshines their own. One player even challenged others claiming “Lets see the BG 3 ponies top this 1,606.4 hours played”.

Lastly, a player reacted to this by saying “And I thought my 200ish hours was a lot” as they received a reality check when it comes to time investment.